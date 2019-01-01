QQQ
Gordon I Corp is a residential real-estate investment and management company in Rochester, New York.

Gordon I Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gordon I (GORL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gordon I (OTCEM: GORL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gordon I's (GORL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gordon I.

Q

What is the target price for Gordon I (GORL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gordon I

Q

Current Stock Price for Gordon I (GORL)?

A

The stock price for Gordon I (OTCEM: GORL) is $26.75 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 18:32:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gordon I (GORL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gordon I.

Q

When is Gordon I (OTCEM:GORL) reporting earnings?

A

Gordon I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gordon I (GORL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gordon I.

Q

What sector and industry does Gordon I (GORL) operate in?

A

Gordon I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.