Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
87.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
218.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Givot Olam Oil Exploration LP is Israel based company. It is engaged in exploration & development of Meged oil field at Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel.

Givot Olam Oil Expl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Givot Olam Oil Expl (GOOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Givot Olam Oil Expl (OTCEM: GOOXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Givot Olam Oil Expl's (GOOXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Givot Olam Oil Expl.

Q

What is the target price for Givot Olam Oil Expl (GOOXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Givot Olam Oil Expl

Q

Current Stock Price for Givot Olam Oil Expl (GOOXF)?

A

The stock price for Givot Olam Oil Expl (OTCEM: GOOXF) is $0.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Givot Olam Oil Expl (GOOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Givot Olam Oil Expl.

Q

When is Givot Olam Oil Expl (OTCEM:GOOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Givot Olam Oil Expl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Givot Olam Oil Expl (GOOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Givot Olam Oil Expl.

Q

What sector and industry does Givot Olam Oil Expl (GOOXF) operate in?

A

Givot Olam Oil Expl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.