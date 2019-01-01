QQQ
Goff Corp is a precious minerals exploration company with development and acquisition plan focused on Colombia. The company's primary project is the La Frontera Gold Project located in the Aguadas Department, in Caldas.

Goff Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goff (GOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goff (OTCPK: GOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goff's (GOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goff.

Q

What is the target price for Goff (GOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goff

Q

Current Stock Price for Goff (GOFF)?

A

The stock price for Goff (OTCPK: GOFF) is $0.4589 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goff (GOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goff.

Q

When is Goff (OTCPK:GOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Goff does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goff (GOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goff.

Q

What sector and industry does Goff (GOFF) operate in?

A

Goff is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.