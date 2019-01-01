|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEVW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Canoo.
There is no analysis for Canoo
The stock price for Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEVW) is $1.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Canoo.
Canoo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Canoo.
Canoo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.