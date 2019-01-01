QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldhills Holding Ltd is a centric natural resources company operating in Canada. It primarily focuses on sourcing production and near-term production mining opportunities.

Goldhills Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldhills Holding (GODZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldhills Holding (OTCPK: GODZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldhills Holding's (GODZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldhills Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Goldhills Holding (GODZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldhills Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldhills Holding (GODZF)?

A

The stock price for Goldhills Holding (OTCPK: GODZF) is $0.26 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 14:28:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldhills Holding (GODZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldhills Holding.

Q

When is Goldhills Holding (OTCPK:GODZF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldhills Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldhills Holding (GODZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldhills Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldhills Holding (GODZF) operate in?

A

Goldhills Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.