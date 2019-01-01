First Tellurium Corp, formerly Deer Horn Capital Inc is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is engaged in developing Canada's tellurium-silver-gold mine at the Deer Horn Property in British Columbia and other mineralized zones that contain tungsten, copper, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. It provides minerals vital to the solar power industry and new, emerging technological applications related to the advancement of clean energy and the reduction of fossil fuel consumption.