Range
0.22 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
148.1K/254.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 1
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
38.1M
Outstanding
First Tellurium Corp, formerly Deer Horn Capital Inc is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is engaged in developing Canada's tellurium-silver-gold mine at the Deer Horn Property in British Columbia and other mineralized zones that contain tungsten, copper, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. It provides minerals vital to the solar power industry and new, emerging technological applications related to the advancement of clean energy and the reduction of fossil fuel consumption.

First Tellurium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Tellurium (GODYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Tellurium (OTCPK: GODYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Tellurium's (GODYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Tellurium.

Q

What is the target price for First Tellurium (GODYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Tellurium

Q

Current Stock Price for First Tellurium (GODYF)?

A

The stock price for First Tellurium (OTCPK: GODYF) is $0.2238 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Tellurium (GODYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Tellurium.

Q

When is First Tellurium (OTCPK:GODYF) reporting earnings?

A

First Tellurium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Tellurium (GODYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Tellurium.

Q

What sector and industry does First Tellurium (GODYF) operate in?

A

First Tellurium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.