Range
9.86 - 9.88
Vol / Avg.
101.7K/150.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.51 - 10.65
Mkt Cap
710.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.87
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
71.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GO Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

GO Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GO Acquisition (GOAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GO Acquisition (NYSE: GOAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GO Acquisition's (GOAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GO Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for GO Acquisition (GOAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GO Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for GO Acquisition (GOAC)?

A

The stock price for GO Acquisition (NYSE: GOAC) is $9.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GO Acquisition (GOAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GO Acquisition.

Q

When is GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) reporting earnings?

A

GO Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GO Acquisition (GOAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GO Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does GO Acquisition (GOAC) operate in?

A

GO Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.