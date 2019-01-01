QQQ
Genetic Technologies Ltd is an Australia-based molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health. The company has developed BREVAGenplus which is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also provides genetic testing services including medical testing, animal testing, forensic testing, and plant testing. The company markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/ gynecologists (OBGYNs) and breast cancer risk assessment specialists. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Australia and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Genetic Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genetic Technologies (GNTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genetic Technologies (OTCPK: GNTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genetic Technologies's (GNTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genetic Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Genetic Technologies (GNTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genetic Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Genetic Technologies (GNTLF)?

A

The stock price for Genetic Technologies (OTCPK: GNTLF) is $0.002 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 13:55:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genetic Technologies (GNTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genetic Technologies.

Q

When is Genetic Technologies (OTCPK:GNTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Genetic Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genetic Technologies (GNTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genetic Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Genetic Technologies (GNTLF) operate in?

A

Genetic Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.