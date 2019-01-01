Genting Plantations Bhd operates oil palm plantations in Asia and has several oil mills to help with production. The chemicals extracted from the plantations can be used for multiple end-products, including lubricants, detergents, and other substances. Also, Genting Plantations developed properties to take advantage of its access to land. The developments have offered a mix of residential and commercial uses, and complete townships have been constructed with multiple amenities. The company also invests in the biotechnology industry. The investment focuses on techniques to improve yields and profitability of oil palm plantations.