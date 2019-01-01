QQQ
Genting Plantations Bhd operates oil palm plantations in Asia and has several oil mills to help with production. The chemicals extracted from the plantations can be used for multiple end-products, including lubricants, detergents, and other substances. Also, Genting Plantations developed properties to take advantage of its access to land. The developments have offered a mix of residential and commercial uses, and complete townships have been constructed with multiple amenities. The company also invests in the biotechnology industry. The investment focuses on techniques to improve yields and profitability of oil palm plantations.

Genting Plantations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genting Plantations (GNTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genting Plantations (OTCPK: GNTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genting Plantations's (GNTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genting Plantations.

Q

What is the target price for Genting Plantations (GNTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genting Plantations

Q

Current Stock Price for Genting Plantations (GNTGF)?

A

The stock price for Genting Plantations (OTCPK: GNTGF) is $

Q

Does Genting Plantations (GNTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genting Plantations.

Q

When is Genting Plantations (OTCPK:GNTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Genting Plantations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genting Plantations (GNTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genting Plantations.

Q

What sector and industry does Genting Plantations (GNTGF) operate in?

A

Genting Plantations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.