GenusPlus
(OTCPK:GNSPF)
$0.91
At close: Jul 20
Day High/Low- - -52 Week High/Low- - 1.15Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 176.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2KMkt Cap160.8MP/E12.2450d Avg. Price0.25
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-Total Float-

GenusPlus Stock (OTC:GNSPF), Key Statistics

GenusPlus Stock (OTC: GNSPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
12.3
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.46
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.52
Price / Book (mrq)
3.67
Price / EBITDA
6.41
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.92
Earnings Yield
8.13%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.25
Tangible Book value per share
0.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
97.8M
Total Assets
155.6M
Total Liabilities
97.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -