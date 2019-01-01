QQQ
GNS Group Inc is active in the home products industry. The company engages in the selling of quality products that cater to the hospitality industry, such as conference and banquet room furniture. It also distributes contract furniture for the casino, education, hospitality, and restaurant industries. The company also offers outdoor and office furniture. The products are manufactured in Dubai, UAE.

GNS Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GNS Group (GNSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GNS Group (OTCPK: GNSG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GNS Group's (GNSG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GNS Group.

Q

What is the target price for GNS Group (GNSG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GNS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for GNS Group (GNSG)?

A

The stock price for GNS Group (OTCPK: GNSG) is $0.0201 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:05:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GNS Group (GNSG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GNS Group.

Q

When is GNS Group (OTCPK:GNSG) reporting earnings?

A

GNS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GNS Group (GNSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GNS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does GNS Group (GNSG) operate in?

A

GNS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.