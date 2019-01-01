ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Genius Gr
(AMEX:GNS)
$4.13
0.24[6.17%]
At close: Aug 4
$3.90
-0.2300[-5.57%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low3.9 - 4.3
52 Week High/Low3.45 - 36.75
Open / Close4.09 / 4.17
Float / Outstanding10.5M / 21.5M
Vol / Avg.117.6K / 341.7K
Mkt Cap88.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float10.5M

Genius Gr (AMEX:GNS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Genius Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Genius Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Genius Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Genius Gr (AMEX:GNS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Genius Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genius Gr (AMEX:GNS)?
A

Genius Gr (GNS) will be reporting earnings on August 18, 2022.

Q
What were Genius Gr’s (AMEX:GNS) revenues?
A

Genius Gr (GNS) will be reporting earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported revenues were from Q2 and were $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.