Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
GeNeuro SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new approach to the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and other diseases associated with human endogenous retroviruses (HERV). Its lead therapeutic candidate is GNbAC1 which is a humanized monoclonal antibody that neutralizes a pathogenic HERV protein of the W family called pHERV-W env (also called MSRV env) that has been identified as a potential key factor in the onset and development of autoimmune diseases. Geographically, the group holds a presence in the region of France and Switzerland.

GeNeuro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GeNeuro (GNRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GeNeuro (OTCGM: GNRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GeNeuro's (GNRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GeNeuro.

Q

What is the target price for GeNeuro (GNRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GeNeuro

Q

Current Stock Price for GeNeuro (GNRRF)?

A

The stock price for GeNeuro (OTCGM: GNRRF) is $4.55 last updated Wed Aug 25 2021 14:33:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GeNeuro (GNRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GeNeuro.

Q

When is GeNeuro (OTCGM:GNRRF) reporting earnings?

A

GeNeuro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GeNeuro (GNRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GeNeuro.

Q

What sector and industry does GeNeuro (GNRRF) operate in?

A

GeNeuro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.