GeNeuro SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new approach to the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and other diseases associated with human endogenous retroviruses (HERV). Its lead therapeutic candidate is GNbAC1 which is a humanized monoclonal antibody that neutralizes a pathogenic HERV protein of the W family called pHERV-W env (also called MSRV env) that has been identified as a potential key factor in the onset and development of autoimmune diseases. Geographically, the group holds a presence in the region of France and Switzerland.