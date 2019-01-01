Genelux Corp
(NASDAQ:GNLX)
$21.60
-2.56[-10.60%]
Last update: 11:50AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
Open24.210Close-
Vol / Avg.41.407K / 41.290KMkt Cap558.552M
Day Range21.550 - 24.47052 Wk Range5.350 - 40.980

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Key Statistics

Genelux Stock (NASDAQ: GNLX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
618M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
52.79
Price / Book (mrq)
232.16
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-1.98%
Price change 1 M
0.74
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.1
Tangible Book value per share
0.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.9M
Total Assets
14.6M
Total Liabilities
11.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
-6096.47%
EBIT Margin
-5630.59%
EBITDA Margin
-5481.18%
Operating Margin
-3801.18%

