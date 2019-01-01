Genelink (OTC:GNLKQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genelink
No Data
Genelink Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Genelink (GNLKQ)?
There is no price target for Genelink
What is the most recent analyst rating for Genelink (GNLKQ)?
There is no analyst for Genelink
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Genelink (GNLKQ)?
There is no next analyst rating for Genelink
Is the Analyst Rating Genelink (GNLKQ) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Genelink
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.