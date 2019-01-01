QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genelink Inc is a genetics-based, personal healthcare firm that has developed DNA assessments measuring personal DNA tendencies. These small differences in DNA, called SNPs can indicate genetic variants, the protein products of which may not be performing at optimal levels and can be linked to aging and other wellness issues. The company's scientists use the DNA assessments information from each client to formulate products to optimize health and wellness within normal ranges. The company has a compilation of issued and pending patents that center on using DNA analysis for the purpose of customizing nutrition and skin care formulations for wellness and anti-aging.

Genelink Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genelink (GNLKQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genelink (OTCEM: GNLKQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genelink's (GNLKQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genelink.

Q

What is the target price for Genelink (GNLKQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genelink

Q

Current Stock Price for Genelink (GNLKQ)?

A

The stock price for Genelink (OTCEM: GNLKQ) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 20:05:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genelink (GNLKQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genelink.

Q

When is Genelink (OTCEM:GNLKQ) reporting earnings?

A

Genelink does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genelink (GNLKQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genelink.

Q

What sector and industry does Genelink (GNLKQ) operate in?

A

Genelink is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.