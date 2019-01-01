Genelink Inc is a genetics-based, personal healthcare firm that has developed DNA assessments measuring personal DNA tendencies. These small differences in DNA, called SNPs can indicate genetic variants, the protein products of which may not be performing at optimal levels and can be linked to aging and other wellness issues. The company's scientists use the DNA assessments information from each client to formulate products to optimize health and wellness within normal ranges. The company has a compilation of issued and pending patents that center on using DNA analysis for the purpose of customizing nutrition and skin care formulations for wellness and anti-aging.