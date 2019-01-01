QQQ
Gunther Grant Inc owns controlling interest and manages various companies including Chocolate Production, Confection Technology, Mold Production, Marketing, Research, and Development. Gunther Grant, Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gunther Grant Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gunther Grant (GNGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gunther Grant (OTCEM: GNGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gunther Grant's (GNGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gunther Grant.

Q

What is the target price for Gunther Grant (GNGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gunther Grant

Q

Current Stock Price for Gunther Grant (GNGR)?

A

The stock price for Gunther Grant (OTCEM: GNGR) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gunther Grant (GNGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gunther Grant.

Q

When is Gunther Grant (OTCEM:GNGR) reporting earnings?

A

Gunther Grant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gunther Grant (GNGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gunther Grant.

Q

What sector and industry does Gunther Grant (GNGR) operate in?

A

Gunther Grant is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.