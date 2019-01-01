ñol

Generation Capital
(OTCPK:GNECF)
0.3386
NaNNaN
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Generation Capital (OTC:GNECF), Key Statistics

Generation Capital (OTC: GNECF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
653.2M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.2B
Total Assets
3B
Total Liabilities
1.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.07
Gross Margin
86.75%
Net Margin
125.81%
EBIT Margin
173.3%
EBITDA Margin
173.3%
Operating Margin
173.23%