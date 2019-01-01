ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Greencore Group
(OTCPK:GNCGY)
5.61
00
At close: May 4
6.72
1.1100[19.79%]
PreMarket: 8:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.61 - 7.79
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 131.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap738.5M
P/E21.69
50d Avg. Price5.76
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Greencore Group (OTC:GNCGY), Dividends

Greencore Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Greencore Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 10, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Greencore Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Greencore Group (GNCGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greencore Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on April 15, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Greencore Group (GNCGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greencore Group (GNCGY). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2013 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Greencore Group (GNCGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greencore Group (GNCGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on April 15, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Greencore Group (OTCPK:GNCGY)?
A

Greencore Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Greencore Group (GNCGY) was $0.14 and was paid out next on April 15, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.