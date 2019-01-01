Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$270K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$270K
Earnings History
Genocea Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) reporting earnings?
Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.32, which missed the estimate of $-3.76.
What were Genocea Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:GNCA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
