QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Generex Biotechnology
(OTCEM:GNBT)
0.002
00
At close: Jun 2
0.045
0.043[2150.00%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding116.4M / 118.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 39.5K
Mkt Cap236.9K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float-

Generex Biotechnology (OTC:GNBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Generex Biotechnology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Generex Biotechnology using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Generex Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Generex Biotechnology (OTCEM:GNBT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Generex Biotechnology

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Generex Biotechnology (OTCEM:GNBT)?
A

There are no earnings for Generex Biotechnology

Q
What were Generex Biotechnology’s (OTCEM:GNBT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Generex Biotechnology

