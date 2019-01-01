GNB Financial Services Inc operates as a holding company for The Gratz Bank that offers a full suite of deposit, loan and related financial services to individual and commercial customers in central Pennsylvania. The firm offers banking products that include Checking, Saving, Certificate of deposit, IRA's, Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, Lines of Credit, Personal Loans, Agriculture Loans, Commercial Mortgages, Terms Loans, Construction Loans, Mobile banking, Online banking, eStatements, and bill payment services; and other services, which include debit cards, merchant cards, direct deposit, telephone banking, wires, safe deposit boxes, notary services, and reorder checks.