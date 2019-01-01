QQQ
GNB Financial Services Inc operates as a holding company for The Gratz Bank that offers a full suite of deposit, loan and related financial services to individual and commercial customers in central Pennsylvania. The firm offers banking products that include Checking, Saving, Certificate of deposit, IRA's, Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, Lines of Credit, Personal Loans, Agriculture Loans, Commercial Mortgages, Terms Loans, Construction Loans, Mobile banking, Online banking, eStatements, and bill payment services; and other services, which include debit cards, merchant cards, direct deposit, telephone banking, wires, safe deposit boxes, notary services, and reorder checks.

GNB Financial Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GNB Financial Services (GNBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GNB Financial Services (OTC: GNBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GNB Financial Services's (GNBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GNB Financial Services.

Q

What is the target price for GNB Financial Services (GNBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GNB Financial Services

Q

Current Stock Price for GNB Financial Services (GNBF)?

A

The stock price for GNB Financial Services (OTC: GNBF) is $88 last updated Wed Sep 01 2021 19:52:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GNB Financial Services (GNBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is GNB Financial Services (OTC:GNBF) reporting earnings?

A

GNB Financial Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GNB Financial Services (GNBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GNB Financial Services.

Q

What sector and industry does GNB Financial Services (GNBF) operate in?

A

GNB Financial Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.