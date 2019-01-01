ñol

Generation Alpha
(OTCEM:GNAL)
0.0012
00
At close: Jun 2
0.0258
0.0246[2050.00%]
PreMarket: 8:48AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding27.9M / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5K
Mkt Cap72.7K
P/E0.04
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Generation Alpha (OTC:GNAL), Key Statistics

Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4M
Trailing P/E
0.04
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.04
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
0.03
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.93
Earnings Yield
2500%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
3.76
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-0.16
Tangible Book value per share
-0.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10.5M
Total Assets
767K
Total Liabilities
10.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
69.55%
Net Margin
140.82%
EBIT Margin
162.42%
EBITDA Margin
165.87%
Operating Margin
-1.3%