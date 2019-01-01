QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Group Nine Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Group Nine Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Group Nine Acquisition (GNACU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ: GNACU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Group Nine Acquisition's (GNACU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Group Nine Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Group Nine Acquisition (GNACU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Group Nine Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Group Nine Acquisition (GNACU)?

A

The stock price for Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ: GNACU) is $9.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Group Nine Acquisition (GNACU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Group Nine Acquisition.

Q

When is Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNACU) reporting earnings?

A

Group Nine Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Group Nine Acquisition (GNACU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Group Nine Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Group Nine Acquisition (GNACU) operate in?

A

Group Nine Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.