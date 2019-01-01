ñol

G Medical Innovations
(NASDAQ:GMVD)
0.61
-0.0522[-7.88%]
At close: Jun 2
0.70
0.0900[14.75%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
Day High/Low0.6 - 0.7
52 Week High/Low0.6 - 6.74
Open / Close0.7 / 0.61
Float / Outstanding16.7M / 24.4M
Vol / Avg.106.9K / 264.7K
Mkt Cap14.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float16.7M

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

G Medical Innovations reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of G Medical Innovations using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

G Medical Innovations Questions & Answers

Q
When is G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) reporting earnings?
A

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)?
A

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 15, 2021 for H1 and the Actual EPS was $-0.51, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were G Medical Innovations’s (NASDAQ:GMVD) revenues?
A

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 15, 2021 for H1 and the Actual Revenue was $2.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.