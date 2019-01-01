G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for G Medical Innovations
The latest price target for G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) was reported by EF Hutton on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting GMVD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 883.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) was provided by EF Hutton, and G Medical Innovations initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of G Medical Innovations, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for G Medical Innovations was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest G Medical Innovations (GMVD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price G Medical Innovations (GMVD) is trading at is $0.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
