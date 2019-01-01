General Moly Inc is the United States-based mineral company. It is engaged in the business of exploration, development, and mining of properties containing molybdenum. The company owns two moly projects: an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project and 100% of the Liberty project. Both the projects are located in Nevada, U.S.A. It is also conducting exploration and evaluation activities on its Liberty molybdenum property in Nye County, Nevada.