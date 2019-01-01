QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
7.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
49.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GobiMin Inc together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the investment in equity, debt or other securities as well as direct ownership stakes in projects, including the development of mineral properties, mainly in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) of the People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GobiMin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GobiMin (GMNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GobiMin (OTCPK: GMNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GobiMin's (GMNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GobiMin.

Q

What is the target price for GobiMin (GMNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GobiMin

Q

Current Stock Price for GobiMin (GMNFF)?

A

The stock price for GobiMin (OTCPK: GMNFF) is $0.15851 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:36:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GobiMin (GMNFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 26, 2006 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2006.

Q

When is GobiMin (OTCPK:GMNFF) reporting earnings?

A

GobiMin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GobiMin (GMNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GobiMin.

Q

What sector and industry does GobiMin (GMNFF) operate in?

A

GobiMin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.