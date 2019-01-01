ñol

GAM Holding
(OTCPK:GMHLY)
0.221
00
At close: Jan 19
0.8719
0.6509[294.52%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.22 - 0.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 778.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap172M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

GAM Holding (OTC:GMHLY), Dividends

GAM Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GAM Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GAM Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GAM Holding (GMHLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GAM Holding.

Q
What date did I need to own GAM Holding (GMHLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GAM Holding.

Q
How much per share is the next GAM Holding (GMHLY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for GAM Holding (GMHLY) will be on April 20, 2012 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for GAM Holding (OTCPK:GMHLY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GAM Holding.

