There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
GME Innotainment Inc is engaged in marketing, selling and maintaining a patented water purification and filtration system. The company target markets include agriculture, aquaculture, disaster response and relief, emergency preparedness, laundry services, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, marine, mining municipal and government, non-government organizations, correctional facilities, hotels and resorts, institutions of higher learning, public and private water authorities.

see more
GME Innotainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GME Innotainment (GMEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GME Innotainment (OTCPK: GMEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GME Innotainment's (GMEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GME Innotainment.

Q

What is the target price for GME Innotainment (GMEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GME Innotainment

Q

Current Stock Price for GME Innotainment (GMEV)?

A

The stock price for GME Innotainment (OTCPK: GMEV) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GME Innotainment (GMEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GME Innotainment.

Q

When is GME Innotainment (OTCPK:GMEV) reporting earnings?

A

GME Innotainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GME Innotainment (GMEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GME Innotainment.

Q

What sector and industry does GME Innotainment (GMEV) operate in?

A

GME Innotainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.