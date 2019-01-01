ñol

GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd
(OTCEM:GMDTF)
0.0011
00
At close: Oct 19
0.1354
0.1343[12209.09%]
PreMarket: 4:12AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd (OTC:GMDTF), Dividends

GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd (GMDTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd.

Q
What date did I need to own GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd (GMDTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd.

Q
How much per share is the next GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd (GMDTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd.

Q
What is the dividend yield for GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd (OTCEM:GMDTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GOLDEN MEDITECH HLDGS LTD by Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd.

