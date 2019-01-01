QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
GlyEco Inc is an American specialty chemical company engaged in collecting and recycling waste glycol into a reusable product. The company operates through two segments: Consumer and Industrial. Through its Consumer segment, it processes waste glycol into high-quality recycled glycol products such as automotive antifreeze, and related specialty blended antifreeze across several processing and distribution centers in the US. Industrial's principal business activity consists of two divisions which involve in manufacturing and marketing additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolants and heat transfer industries and RS&T, which operates a 14-20 million gallon per year, ASTM E1177 EG-1, glycol re-distillation plant processing waste glycol into good quality recycled glycol.

GlyEco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlyEco (GLYE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlyEco (OTCEM: GLYE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GlyEco's (GLYE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GlyEco.

Q

What is the target price for GlyEco (GLYE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GlyEco

Q

Current Stock Price for GlyEco (GLYE)?

A

The stock price for GlyEco (OTCEM: GLYE) is $0.0004 last updated Today at 2:46:27 PM.

Q

Does GlyEco (GLYE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlyEco.

Q

When is GlyEco (OTCEM:GLYE) reporting earnings?

A

GlyEco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GlyEco (GLYE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlyEco.

Q

What sector and industry does GlyEco (GLYE) operate in?

A

GlyEco is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.