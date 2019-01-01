GlyEco Inc is an American specialty chemical company engaged in collecting and recycling waste glycol into a reusable product. The company operates through two segments: Consumer and Industrial. Through its Consumer segment, it processes waste glycol into high-quality recycled glycol products such as automotive antifreeze, and related specialty blended antifreeze across several processing and distribution centers in the US. Industrial's principal business activity consists of two divisions which involve in manufacturing and marketing additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolants and heat transfer industries and RS&T, which operates a 14-20 million gallon per year, ASTM E1177 EG-1, glycol re-distillation plant processing waste glycol into good quality recycled glycol.