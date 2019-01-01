QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Water Asset Corp produces and markets ice made from spring water.

Global Water Asset Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Water Asset (GLWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Water Asset (OTCEM: GLWA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Water Asset's (GLWA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Water Asset.

Q

What is the target price for Global Water Asset (GLWA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Water Asset

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Water Asset (GLWA)?

A

The stock price for Global Water Asset (OTCEM: GLWA) is $0.031 last updated Wed Apr 28 2021 13:31:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Water Asset (GLWA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Water Asset.

Q

When is Global Water Asset (OTCEM:GLWA) reporting earnings?

A

Global Water Asset does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Water Asset (GLWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Water Asset.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Water Asset (GLWA) operate in?

A

Global Water Asset is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.