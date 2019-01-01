QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.81 - 10.79
Mkt Cap
136.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
13.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Valley Mines And Royalties Ltd identifies, acquires, and develops exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. It is also engaged in the acquisition of royalties. Its exploration and evaluation assets and royalty projects are located in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Valley Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Valley Mines (GLVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Valley Mines's (GLVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Valley Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Valley Mines (GLVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Valley Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Valley Mines (GLVMF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) is $9.9 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 19:05:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Valley Mines (GLVMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Valley Mines.

Q

When is Golden Valley Mines (OTC:GLVMF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Valley Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Valley Mines (GLVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Valley Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Valley Mines (GLVMF) operate in?

A

Golden Valley Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.