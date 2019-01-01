QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
85.07
Shares
735.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Glenveagh Properties PLC develops single and multi-family houses and apartments. Its principal activities are the development and building of starter, mid-size executive and high-end homes (both houses and apartments) in Ireland. The company has two reportable segments namely Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living. It derives maximum revenue from the Glenveagh Homes segment. The company currently operates solely in the Republic of Ireland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glenveagh Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glenveagh Properties (GLVHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glenveagh Properties (OTCPK: GLVHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glenveagh Properties's (GLVHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glenveagh Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Glenveagh Properties (GLVHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glenveagh Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Glenveagh Properties (GLVHF)?

A

The stock price for Glenveagh Properties (OTCPK: GLVHF) is $1.4046 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:49:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glenveagh Properties (GLVHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glenveagh Properties.

Q

When is Glenveagh Properties (OTCPK:GLVHF) reporting earnings?

A

Glenveagh Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glenveagh Properties (GLVHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glenveagh Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Glenveagh Properties (GLVHF) operate in?

A

Glenveagh Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.