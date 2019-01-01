ñol

Gabelli Global Utility
(AMEX:GLU)
17.20
0.25[1.47%]
At close: Jun 2
17.41
0.2100[1.22%]
After Hours: 5:57PM EDT
Day High/Low17.02 - 17.24
52 Week High/Low16.36 - 23.99
Open / Close17.1 / 17.19
Float / Outstanding5.4M / 5.4M
Vol / Avg.15.7K / 12.7K
Mkt Cap92.5M
P/E5.34
50d Avg. Price18.11
Div / Yield1.2/6.98%
Payout Ratio37.27
EPS-
Total Float5.4M

Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU), Key Statistics

Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
5.34
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.34
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.15
Price / Book (mrq)
0.82
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
18.73%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.97
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
21
Tangible Book value per share
21
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
538.5K
Total Assets
175.4M
Total Liabilities
538.5K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -