Globaltrans Investment
(OTC:GLTVF)
1.80
00
At close: Feb 28
8.8273
7.0273[390.41%]
PreMarket: 8:41AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.8 - 8.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 178.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap321M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Globaltrans Investment (OTC:GLTVF), Dividends

Globaltrans Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Globaltrans Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Globaltrans Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globaltrans Investment.

Q
What date did I need to own Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globaltrans Investment.

Q
How much per share is the next Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globaltrans Investment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Globaltrans Investment (OTC:GLTVF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globaltrans Investment.

