GelTech Solutions Inc is a technology company. The company is engaged in the marketing and sale of fire suppression products. The company principally operates through four main product lines: FireIce - a line of fire suppression and fire retardant products and the equipment used for their varied applications; FireIce Shield - a line of asset protection products including welding blankets; Soil2O Dust Control products, and Soil2O - a line of agricultural moisture retention products, including Soil2O Topical and Soil2O Granular. These products mainly used for agriculture, landscaping, fire protection, firefighting and residential purposes.

GelTech Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GelTech Solutions (GLTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GelTech Solutions (OTC: GLTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GelTech Solutions's (GLTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GelTech Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for GelTech Solutions (GLTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GelTech Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for GelTech Solutions (GLTC)?

A

The stock price for GelTech Solutions (OTC: GLTC) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 20:32:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GelTech Solutions (GLTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GelTech Solutions.

Q

When is GelTech Solutions (OTC:GLTC) reporting earnings?

A

GelTech Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GelTech Solutions (GLTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GelTech Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does GelTech Solutions (GLTC) operate in?

A

GelTech Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.