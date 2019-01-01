GelTech Solutions Inc is a technology company. The company is engaged in the marketing and sale of fire suppression products. The company principally operates through four main product lines: FireIce - a line of fire suppression and fire retardant products and the equipment used for their varied applications; FireIce Shield - a line of asset protection products including welding blankets; Soil2O Dust Control products, and Soil2O - a line of agricultural moisture retention products, including Soil2O Topical and Soil2O Granular. These products mainly used for agriculture, landscaping, fire protection, firefighting and residential purposes.