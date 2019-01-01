ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Global Star Acq
(NASDAQ:GLSTU)
$10.15
0.03[0.30%]
At close: Nov 8
$9.98
-0.1700[-1.67%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - 10.45Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 163.9KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price7.92
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Global Star Acq Stock (NASDAQ:GLSTU), Key Statistics

Global Star Acq Stock (NASDAQ: GLSTU) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
469.5K
Total Assets
490.9K
Total Liabilities
469.5K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -