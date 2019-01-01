Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Global SPAC Partners
The latest price target for Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ: GLSPU) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on March 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting GLSPU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ: GLSPU) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Global SPAC Partners initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global SPAC Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global SPAC Partners was filed on March 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global SPAC Partners (GLSPU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Global SPAC Partners (GLSPU) is trading at is $10.25, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
