Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
183.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in retailing, export and production of casual wear. It operates over many outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and other regions. It is also engaged in garment export as well as manufacturing. Its product is marketed under Jeanwest brand and group derives the majority of its revenue from Mainland China region. The operating segments of the group are export operations; financial investments; interior decoration and renovation; and retail, wholesale, franchise and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glorious Sun Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glorious Sun Enterprises (GLSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glorious Sun Enterprises (OTCPK: GLSEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glorious Sun Enterprises's (GLSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glorious Sun Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Glorious Sun Enterprises (GLSEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glorious Sun Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Glorious Sun Enterprises (GLSEF)?

A

The stock price for Glorious Sun Enterprises (OTCPK: GLSEF) is $0.12 last updated Thu Apr 01 2021 18:08:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glorious Sun Enterprises (GLSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glorious Sun Enterprises.

Q

When is Glorious Sun Enterprises (OTCPK:GLSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Glorious Sun Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glorious Sun Enterprises (GLSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glorious Sun Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Glorious Sun Enterprises (GLSEF) operate in?

A

Glorious Sun Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.