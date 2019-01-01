Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in retailing, export and production of casual wear. It operates over many outlets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and other regions. It is also engaged in garment export as well as manufacturing. Its product is marketed under Jeanwest brand and group derives the majority of its revenue from Mainland China region. The operating segments of the group are export operations; financial investments; interior decoration and renovation; and retail, wholesale, franchise and others.