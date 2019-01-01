QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.75 - 3.25
Vol / Avg.
447.4K/550.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.64 - 8.24
Mkt Cap
199.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.92
P/E
-
Shares
72.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Gelesis Holdings Inc is a biotherapeutics company advancing a novel category of treatments for weight management and gut related chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes Plenity, an FDA-cleared product to aid in weight management, as well as potential therapies in development for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Functional Constipation.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gelesis Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gelesis Holdings (GLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gelesis Holdings (NYSE: GLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gelesis Holdings's (GLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gelesis Holdings (GLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gelesis Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Gelesis Holdings (GLS)?

A

The stock price for Gelesis Holdings (NYSE: GLS) is $2.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gelesis Holdings (GLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gelesis Holdings.

Q

When is Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) reporting earnings?

A

Gelesis Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Gelesis Holdings (GLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gelesis Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Gelesis Holdings (GLS) operate in?

A

Gelesis Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.