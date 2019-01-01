ñol

Gaming and Leisure Props
(NASDAQ:GLPI)
47.62
00
At close: Jun 2
47.50
-0.1200[-0.25%]
After Hours: 4:21PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low41.81 - 51.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding203M / 247.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4M
Mkt Cap11.8B
P/E21.65
50d Avg. Price45.64
Div / Yield2.82/5.92%
Payout Ratio122.73
EPS0.48
Total Float203M

Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gaming and Leisure Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.27%

Annual Dividend

$2.76

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gaming and Leisure Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Gaming and Leisure Props ($GLPI) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.71

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI)?
A

The most current yield for Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) is 6.63% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

