Goldlion Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the distribution and manufacturing of garments, leather goods, and accessories in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. A major part of its revenue is derived from China Mainland, followed by Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia. It has three reportable segments: Apparel in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR - Distribution and Manufacturing of Garments, leather goods and accessories and licensing of brand name in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR; Apparel in Singapore and Malaysia - Distribution and manufacturing of garments, leather goods and accessories in Singapore and Malaysia; and Property investment and development - Investment in and development of properties in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR.