QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
240.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
982.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldlion Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the distribution and manufacturing of garments, leather goods, and accessories in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. A major part of its revenue is derived from China Mainland, followed by Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia. It has three reportable segments: Apparel in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR - Distribution and Manufacturing of Garments, leather goods and accessories and licensing of brand name in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR; Apparel in Singapore and Malaysia - Distribution and manufacturing of garments, leather goods and accessories in Singapore and Malaysia; and Property investment and development - Investment in and development of properties in China Mainland and Hong Kong SAR.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goldlion Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldlion Holdings (GLLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldlion Holdings (OTCPK: GLLHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldlion Holdings's (GLLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldlion Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Goldlion Holdings (GLLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldlion Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldlion Holdings (GLLHF)?

A

The stock price for Goldlion Holdings (OTCPK: GLLHF) is $0.245 last updated Thu Mar 18 2021 17:03:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldlion Holdings (GLLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldlion Holdings.

Q

When is Goldlion Holdings (OTCPK:GLLHF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldlion Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldlion Holdings (GLLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldlion Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldlion Holdings (GLLHF) operate in?

A

Goldlion Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.