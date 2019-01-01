Global Graphics SE is a developer of software platforms for use in digital printing and digital document systems. It operates through the following segments: Software, Printhead Solutions. The Software segment involves digital printing and documents software. Its Printhead Solutions segment provides electronics and software for industrial inkjet printing. It generates maximum revenue from the Software segment. The company's primary geographical markets include the United Kingdom, Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, North America, and Asia. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from Asia.