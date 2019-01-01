QQQ
Golden Land Bhd is an investment holding and provision of a management services company. The company's operating segment includes Plantation; Property Development and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Property Development segment. The Property Development segment is in the business of property developer. Its plantation segment is in the business of cultivation of oil palm. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Malaysia and also has a presence in Indonesia.

Golden Land Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Land (GLLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Land (OTCEM: GLLBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Land's (GLLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Land.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Land (GLLBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Land (GLLBF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Land (OTCEM: GLLBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Land (GLLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Land.

Q

When is Golden Land (OTCEM:GLLBF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Land (GLLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Land (GLLBF) operate in?

A

Golden Land is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.