Raise Production Inc is an oilfield service company that focuses on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. It provides in-house design, manufacture of patented devices, reservoir analysis, and other related services. The company segments include Raise Efficient Artificial Lift system, Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology and Corporate. It derives maximum revenue from the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift system segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the US and Romania.

Cleantek Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cleantek Industries (GLKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cleantek Industries (OTCPK: GLKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cleantek Industries's (GLKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cleantek Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Cleantek Industries (GLKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cleantek Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Cleantek Industries (GLKFF)?

A

The stock price for Cleantek Industries (OTCPK: GLKFF) is $1.05 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:05:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cleantek Industries (GLKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cleantek Industries.

Q

When is Cleantek Industries (OTCPK:GLKFF) reporting earnings?

A

Cleantek Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cleantek Industries (GLKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cleantek Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Cleantek Industries (GLKFF) operate in?

A

Cleantek Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.