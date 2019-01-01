Raise Production Inc is an oilfield service company that focuses on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. It provides in-house design, manufacture of patented devices, reservoir analysis, and other related services. The company segments include Raise Efficient Artificial Lift system, Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology and Corporate. It derives maximum revenue from the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift system segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the US and Romania.