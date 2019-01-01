ñol

McHenry Metals Golf
(OTCEM:GLFN)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 26
0.0001
00
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT

McHenry Metals Golf (OTC:GLFN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

McHenry Metals Golf reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$10.9K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of McHenry Metals Golf using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

McHenry Metals Golf Questions & Answers

Q
When is McHenry Metals Golf (OTCEM:GLFN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for McHenry Metals Golf

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for McHenry Metals Golf (OTCEM:GLFN)?
A

There are no earnings for McHenry Metals Golf

Q
What were McHenry Metals Golf’s (OTCEM:GLFN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for McHenry Metals Golf

