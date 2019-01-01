Gold X Mining Corp is a Canadian junior mining company developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. The company has spent more than US$150 million on the Project to classify approx. 7.35 million ounces of Measured and Indicated and around 3.15 M-oz of Inferred Gold Resources, develop engineering studies for use in a feasibility study and define a number of exploration targets around Toroparu on its around 53,283 hectares 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession.