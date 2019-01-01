QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
118.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GlobalData PLC is a UK based data analyzing and publishing company. The firm conducts industry analysis and research reports also providing forecasts to help its clients make informed decisions. The company has more than 15 offices spread across the Asia Pacific, EMEA, Latin and North America serving clients from the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The Group operates within a single segment, being data, analytics, and insights.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GlobalData Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlobalData (GLDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlobalData (OTCPK: GLDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GlobalData's (GLDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GlobalData.

Q

What is the target price for GlobalData (GLDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GlobalData

Q

Current Stock Price for GlobalData (GLDAF)?

A

The stock price for GlobalData (OTCPK: GLDAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlobalData (GLDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlobalData.

Q

When is GlobalData (OTCPK:GLDAF) reporting earnings?

A

GlobalData does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GlobalData (GLDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlobalData.

Q

What sector and industry does GlobalData (GLDAF) operate in?

A

GlobalData is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.